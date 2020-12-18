Amit Shah to visit temples, hold roadshows, address rallies in West Bengal; check full schedule of Home Minister’s visit

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen his Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his two-day visit to the Trinamool Congress-led state from Saturday.

During his two-day visit, the Home Minister is likely to hold roadshows, attend public rallies and induct former state minister and TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari into the party.

In his second visit to West Bengal since November this year, Amit Shah will be arriving in the Midnapore district on December 19. His first stop during this visit will be the Ramkrishna Mission and Siddheshwari Kali temple in Midnapore.

Amit Shah will also address a political rally on Saturday afternoon and have lunch at a farmer's residence in Midnapore. Interestingly, the induction ceremony of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari is likely to be held in Midnapore only, which is the home turf of Mamata Banerjee's former close aid.

On December 20, Shah will be in Bolpur to visit the Vishwabharati University. This will be followed by lunch at a Bengali folk singer's house. Next, Shah is expected to carry out a roadshow in the city which will be followed by a press conference.

The roadshow in Birbhum has been scheduled for Sunday, hours after his visit to the Visva Bharati University - established in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore. According to reports, the Home Minister is expected to visit nearby temples and have lunch with the locals. On Saturday, he would be visiting a farmer's household.

Check the full schedule of Amit Shah's two-day Bengal visit

