Amit Shah In West Bengal: Home Minister Vows To 'End Infiltration'; Challenges CM Mamata Banerjee

Amit Shah In West Bengal: During his state visit to West Bengal, the Union Home Minister on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, alleging that the state has been plagued by “fear, corruption, and misgovernance.” The senior BJP leader further said that if the party is voted to power in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, a BJP government would construct a national grid to “stop infiltration.”

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Shah said, "It is a crucial time for Bengal starting today until April as the state will hold state elections then. In the last 15 years of the TMC government in Bengal, the state has seen fear, corruption, misgovernance, and worry among its citizens due to infiltration."

#WATCH | Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...It is a crucial time for Bengal starting today until April as the state will hold state elections then. In the last 15 years of the TMC government in Bengal, the state has seen fear,… pic.twitter.com/yYjfNJl1Em — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: From Tamil Nadu To Bengal, How Language Conflicts Define Regional Politics And Pose Challenge For BJP

The Home Minister further said, "BJP wants to assure and promise to the citizens of West Bengal that as soon as the BJP government is formed in the state, we will revive Bengal's heritage and the river of development will flow in the state...We will also prioritise the welfare of the poor. We will construct a national grid which will stop infiltration."

Shah also said, "Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All beneficial schemes started by Modi ji have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years. After April 15 2026, when the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will start the revival of Bengal's heritage and culture. This 'Banga Bhoomi' holds great importance for us because the BJP was formed by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was a big leader from here."

Amit Shah In West Bengal

Union Home Minister Shah, who is on a visit to West Bengal, has directed state leaders of the BJP to maintain a positive language during the mass outreach programmes in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly polls in the state.

IANS reported that immediately after arriving in Kolkata on Monday night, he attended a meeting with the party's state core leadership.

In that meeting, he stressed that the mass outreach programmes as part of the poll campaign should convey a message to the people that the BJP is ready to fulfil all the mass aspirations by ending the 15-year current Trinamool Congress regime in the state, confirmed a senior state leader of the party who refused to be named.

On Monday, Shah had two sets of meetings that continued almost till midnight. He will leave for New Delhi later in the evening on December 31.

(with agencies' inputs)