Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused, Reiterates Zero Tolerance To Terror

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the government will ensure exemplary punishment for those responsible for the recent blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, reaffirming India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

While virtually inaugurating the Shri Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sainik School and Sagar Organic Plant in Boriyavi, Gujarat, Shah said the government is firmly committed to bringing all those involved at any level to justice. “It is the government’s resolve that exemplary punishment be handed down to the culprits, sending out a strong message globally,” he said.

The Home Minister, who could not be physically present at the event, addressed the gathering through a video message. He began by paying homage to the victims of Monday’s blast, which claimed several lives and left dozens injured. “I am currently engaged with matters related to the terrorist incident in Delhi, where many people lost their lives and around 25 others were injured. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Shah said.

He further added that the action taken against the accused would reflect India’s unwavering stance against terrorism. “Every individual responsible for this heinous act will face the court of law and be given appropriate punishment,” he asserted.

Investigators Uncover Wider Plot Involving 32 Explosive-Laden Cars

Meanwhile, investigations into the blast have uncovered a larger and more alarming plan. Sources close to the probe told NDTV that at least 32 cars were being prepared to carry or deliver explosives as part of a planned series of attacks. These vehicles, including a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Swift Dzire, Ford EcoSport, and the Hyundai i20 that exploded on Monday, were reportedly intended to target multiple locations, including six in Delhi, on December 6, coinciding with the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Blast Near Red Fort Linked To Pakistan-Based Terror Group JeM

A powerful blast near the Red Fort killed ten people and left several others injured. Investigators are now closing in on a terror module believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Police have identified the driver of the Hyundai i20 involved in the incident as Dr. Umar un-Nabi, a Pulwama-based physician suspected of having ties to the ‘white-collar’ terror network that was dismantled in Faridabad just hours before the explosion.