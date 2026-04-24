'Your nephew Abhishek Banerjee will not be there': Amit Shah promises 'son of the soil' as next Bengal CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the BJP would form its government in West Bengal and dismissed rumours that the party would nominate an outsider as the next Chief Minister of the state, saying that the next CM would be a BJP worker who is a native of Bengal. He added that only Mamata Banerjee’s nephew would not be there.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Shah said, “Bengal’s Chief Minister is spreading rumours that if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, outsiders will rule. I want to tell Didi that the next Chief Minister of Bengal will be someone who was born in Bengal, educated in Bengali medium, and able to speak Bengali. The only thing is that your nephew will not be there; the Chief Minister will be a BJP worker.”

Home Minister Shah said that a BJP government in West Bengal would liberate the people from a politicised and criminalised administration.

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“After the formation of the BJP government, traders will not have to give any ‘Bhatija Tax’ or ‘Bhaipo Tax’. We will end the syndicate. The administration, which has been politicised and criminalised, has become a kind of demon. We will liberate the people of Bengal from this demon,” he said.

(This is a developing story.)