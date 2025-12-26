Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000415https://zeenews.india.com/india/amit-shahs-big-anti-terror-move-calls-for-uniform-anti-terrorism-squad-structure-across-states-3000415.html
NewsIndiaAmit Shahs BIG Anti-Terror Move, Calls For Uniform Anti-Terrorism Squad Structure Across States
AMIT SHAH

Amit Shah's BIG Anti-Terror Move, Calls For Uniform Anti-Terrorism Squad Structure Across States

Addressing the Anti-Terrorism Conference–2025 after inaugurating the event in New Delhi, Shah said a standardised ATS structure would ensure uniform preparedness at every level of law enforcement. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amit Shah's BIG Anti-Terror Move, Calls For Uniform Anti-Terrorism Squad Structure Across StatesImage: X

In a big move to bring police forces at par against counter terrorism operations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed the need for a common Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) structure across police forces nationwide, describing it as crucial for strengthening India’s anti-terror capabilities. He directed all Directors General of Police (DGPs) to implement the uniform ATS framework at the earliest.

Addressing the Anti-Terrorism Conference–2025 after inaugurating the event in New Delhi, Shah said a standardised ATS structure would ensure uniform preparedness at every level of law enforcement. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has worked extensively to develop the common framework and has already shared it with state police forces.

The Home Minister said that the adoption of a unified ATS system across the country would help security agencies operate with greater coordination and efficiency. He noted that such uniformity would enhance the ability of agencies to assess threats accurately, share intelligence effectively and carry out coordinated counter-terror operations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shah also emphasised the need for state ATS units to regularly use national intelligence platforms such as the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders (NIDAAN) and the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID). He said these tools prevent investigations from being conducted in isolation and help uncover hidden links between cases. The Home Minister suggested that the use of NATGRID should be made mandatory in certain categories of investigations, while NIDAAN should be compulsory in specific cases.

Highlighting the importance of inter-agency coordination, Shah called for active participation by state units in the Multi Agency Centre and the National Memory Bank. He said that operational uniformity, from investigation to prosecution and counter-action, provides a significant advantage in successfully prosecuting terrorists.

According to Shah, without such uniformity, security agencies would be unable to fully utilise intelligence-sharing mechanisms or respond effectively to evolving terror threats.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Syria blast
Six Killed, Over 21 Injured As Blast Hits Mosque In Syria's Homs
pdp mehbooba mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Flags Plight of 1,260 Kashmiri Undertrials Lodged In Jails
RSS chief Mohan Bhagat
No Conflict Between Sciences And Dharma: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
US-India
India Actively Engaged With US Over H-1B Visa Delays: MEA
fugitive economic offenders
'Fully Committed': India Vows To Extradite Fugitives Like Mallya, Lalit Modi
sushi rolls
Sushi Lover? Let’s Decode the Rolls You Should Order
UP BJP
UP Brahmin MLAs Meeting Sparked Outrage From Lucknow To Delhi
Winter comfort
Can Your Winter Mood Improve With Just One Perfect Order?
Bangladesh unrest 2025
'Unremitting Hostility Against Minorities In B'desh Matter Of Concern': India
winter food
What Are Foodies Hiding on Their Winter “Secret Menu”