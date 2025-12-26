In a big move to bring police forces at par against counter terrorism operations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed the need for a common Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) structure across police forces nationwide, describing it as crucial for strengthening India’s anti-terror capabilities. He directed all Directors General of Police (DGPs) to implement the uniform ATS framework at the earliest.

Addressing the Anti-Terrorism Conference–2025 after inaugurating the event in New Delhi, Shah said a standardised ATS structure would ensure uniform preparedness at every level of law enforcement. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has worked extensively to develop the common framework and has already shared it with state police forces.

The Home Minister said that the adoption of a unified ATS system across the country would help security agencies operate with greater coordination and efficiency. He noted that such uniformity would enhance the ability of agencies to assess threats accurately, share intelligence effectively and carry out coordinated counter-terror operations.

Shah also emphasised the need for state ATS units to regularly use national intelligence platforms such as the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders (NIDAAN) and the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID). He said these tools prevent investigations from being conducted in isolation and help uncover hidden links between cases. The Home Minister suggested that the use of NATGRID should be made mandatory in certain categories of investigations, while NIDAAN should be compulsory in specific cases.

Highlighting the importance of inter-agency coordination, Shah called for active participation by state units in the Multi Agency Centre and the National Memory Bank. He said that operational uniformity, from investigation to prosecution and counter-action, provides a significant advantage in successfully prosecuting terrorists.

According to Shah, without such uniformity, security agencies would be unable to fully utilise intelligence-sharing mechanisms or respond effectively to evolving terror threats.