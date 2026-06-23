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  • /Amit Shah's BIG FCRA crackdown: Curbs on religious conversion, no registration for NGOs headed by non-Indians

Amit Shah's BIG FCRA crackdown: Curbs on religious conversion, no registration for NGOs headed by non-Indians

The FCRA amendments have long been proposed as the Government sought to prevent the misuse of foreign funding. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
Amit Shah's BIG FCRA crackdown: Curbs on religious conversion, no registration for NGOs headed by non-Indians
Image Credit: ANI

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