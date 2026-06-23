/Amit Shah's BIG FCRA crackdown: Curbs on religious conversion, no registration for NGOs headed by non-Indians

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, under Amit Shah, have notified a number of amendments in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, tightening the noose around vague operations by non-governmental organisations (NGOs). The FCRA amendments have long been proposed as the Government sought to prevent the misuse of foreign funding. The new norms seeks greater accountability from the NGOs on their foreign funding and use of the mone in India. The new rules also demand that NGOs furnish the purpose of their registration and disclose their donors.