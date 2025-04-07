Amit Shah To Review Security Situation During Kashmir Visit: High Alert Sounded Across Kashmir

A high alert has been sounded across Kashmir ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in Srinagar later this evening. Officials confirmed that the Home Minister is set to land in Kashmir today, and security has been tightened throughout the region. Extra checkpoints have been established, and additional deployment of police, CRPF, SSB, and ITBP personnel is in place at various locations, particularly in Srinagar. The road from the airport to Raj Bhawan is nearly sealed, with a police officer stationed every 50 meters.

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review security arrangements and developmental projects. This marks his first visit since the Omar government took office in the region.

Sources said Shah is scheduled to visit the residence of martyred police officer Hemayu Muzammil Bhat in Humhama, before heading to Raj Bhawan for an overnight stay. Hemayu lost his life during an encounter in 2023 in Gadool village, Kokernag, in Anantnag district, South Kashmir.

According to sources, the Home Minister will review the security situation and take firsthand stock of ongoing developmental projects in Kashmir. He is expected to hold two high-level meetings with top officials from the security forces and police at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar. Discussions will primarily focus on the rising infiltration attempts across the International Border in Kathua and the subsequent terrorist movement in the Jammu division.

A BJP leader said that Shah will also review security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which is set to commence on July 3. In a separate meeting, he will assess developmental projects and review the BJP’s organizational activities in the region.

Sources further revealed that the Home Minister is expected to meet with the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit.

Shah has already instructed security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure zero infiltration and has directed them to work toward making the region terror-free. His visit comes just ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled flag-off of the first train between Katra and Srinagar on April 19.