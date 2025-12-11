Amora Nightclub Fire: Accused Ajay Gupta Brought To Goa, MEA Moves To Revoke Luthra Brothers’ Passports

In a significant development on the Goa nightclub fire incident, arrested accused, Ajay Gupta, was brought to Goa on Thursday over the Goa Club fire incident, which claimed the lives of 25 people. Another accused, Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, have absconded to Thailand. Meanwhile, the MEA is to revoke the passports Luthra brothers, who fled hours after the deadly blaze.

Meanwhile, the Delhi court on Wednesday declined to grant immediate interim relief to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra after they approached the Rohini Court seeking four weeks of anticipatory bail in connection with the Goa nightclub fire. The court has asked the Goa Police to file a response to their plea.

Accused Owner Ajay Gupta Brought to Goa in Nightclub Fire Case

The arrested accused in the tragic Arpora nightclub fire case, Ajay Gupta, was brought to Goa on Thursday and is currently being taken to the Anjuna Police Station by a Goa Police team.

Gupta is one of the four owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub, where a devastating blaze on December 6 claimed 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members. He was granted a 36-hour transit remand by Delhi’s Saket Court on December 10.



Goa Govt Seeks Luthra Brothers' Passport Revocation

Sources on Wednesday said the Ministry of External Affairs has received a formal communication from the Goa government regarding accused Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra in connection with the Goa nightclub fire tragedy.

The MEA is now examining the request to revoke their passports under the provisions of the Passports Act, in accordance with existing rules, as per the ANI reports.

INTERPOL Issues Blue Corner Notice Against Luthra Brothers

As efforts continue to trace their whereabouts, INTERPOL has issued a Blue Corner notice against both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. Investigators suspect the two fled to Phuket, Thailand, in what police have described as a carefully planned escape carried out within hours of the deadly fire.