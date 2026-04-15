Amravati minor abuse scandal: 19-year-old arrested after 100+ viral videos surface; CM Fadnavis monitors probe

The major incident has prompted police investigations into the alleged sexual abuse of minors in Amravati. A 19-year old man has been charged with creating multiple videos for the sexual exploitation of minor children using social media to lure them into fake relationships.

Investigations are continuing on alleged sex abuse in Amravati

On Tuesday, police arrested Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed and have currently placed him into custody until 21 April. Police have told reporters that Tanveer allegedly used social media to lure in several minor girls for a relationship and then physically and sexually assaulted them. These assaults were allegedly recorded without the girl’s knowledge and they are visible on many of the recordings made. The police believe that another person was involved in these acts and assisted Tanveer in the recordings.

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Political pressure police to take action

The scandal has received mucho media attention since Monday, when BJP RS MP Dr. Anil Bonde and BJP state spokesperson Shivrai Kulkarni took their complaints to SP Vishal Anand. The complaints warned that if he did not take immediate action, a public outcry regarding the situation would occur.

SP Anand has confirmed that forensic examination is currently being carried out on the phone used by the accused. "The cyber cell has commenced removing these videos from social media, and we will monitor and pursue those who downloaded or are circulating this material," said SP Anand.

Victim protection and victim support

Despite having a great amount of evidence, police have not yet taken any formal complaints from either the victims or their family members, likely due to the social taboos. In response, SP Anand made a public appeal to those families and assured them that their identity would remain completely confidential. He stressed that the state would provide total legal assistance and support services to any victims it may have affected.

Government oversight and broader implications

The gravity of the crime has caught the attention of the highest level of the governing authority. Amravati Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally following the investigation.

"I also spoke with the DGP about this issue, as the investigation details include many sensitive matters that cannot be made public at this time," Bawankule said. He also publicly assured that authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to fully determine the nature and extent of the crimes committed.

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