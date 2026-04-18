Who is Mohammed Ayan? Amravati sex scandal suspect's alleged AIMIM links spark political row

A major political and social scandal erupted in Amravati, Maharashtra, after the arrest of Mohammed Ayan, alias Tanveer, the alleged ringleader of an extensive sexual exploitation ring involving at least 180 victims. The case has captured nationwide attention not only because of the scale of the alleged crimes, but also because of Ayan's alleged connections with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), a political party led by Asaduddin Owaisi.

Political connection to AIMIM and viral video of Ayan

A 57-second video has been circulated on social media purportedly showing Mohammed Ayan attending an AIMIM political rally and allegedly standing on stage with Asaduddin Owaisi as he was speaking. Additionally, there are claims that Ayan received a formal invitation or certificate from an AIMIM MP in Amravati according to the sources circulating online.

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Manipulator's approach: Reportedly, Ayan contacted victims utilising various channels such as WhatsApp and Snapchat with the intention of impersonating potential partners and ultimately developing relationships.

Methods of coercion: Police alleged Ayan obtained intimate videos of the victims through various means without first seeking their consent. Subsequently, Ayan is alleged to have used the video footage to blackmail and further exploit the victims.

Extent of the criminal activity: Investigators have established that Ayan also travelled to cities such as Mumbai and Pune to assist some of his victims exit their homes.

BJP MP Dr. Anil Bonde has claimed there is an established network of 350 recorded videos. Seven victims have come forward to police; they believe the number of individuals will increase as the investigation continues to develop.

Arrests and court proceedings

Public attention on the matter increased when multiple "MMS" videos surfaced on the internet, which sparked public outcry in Achalpur and Paratwada. Victims were fearful of making a report; therefore, police instituted an action of suo motu to expedite the arrest of Ayan.

Uzer Khan - Uzer Khan is the second suspect who has been arrested for his part in downloading the videos from Now Ayan's cell phone and distributing them on various forms of social media. He is currently being interrogated.

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