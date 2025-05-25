Advertisement
Akali Councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman Shot Dead In Amritsar; Punjab Police Launch Probe | VIDEO

Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman was shot dead in Amritsar. Police suspect repeat attackers; probe underway amid rising political tensions.

REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman was shot dead in a targeted attack in Amritsar on Saturday. According to Punjab Police, the assailants—riding a motorcycle—opened fire on Bahman while he was en route to a destination in the city.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Harpal Singh Randhawa confirmed the incident, stating, "While Harjinder Singh was on his way, a motorcycle carrying three to four individuals approached him and opened fire. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital."

The councillor’s family members told police that the same individuals had allegedly attacked his residence earlier and had issued direct threats to his life.

 

 

 

