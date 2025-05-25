Akali Councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman Shot Dead In Amritsar; Punjab Police Launch Probe | VIDEO
Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman was shot dead in Amritsar. Police suspect repeat attackers; probe underway amid rising political tensions.
Trending Photos
Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman was shot dead in a targeted attack in Amritsar on Saturday. According to Punjab Police, the assailants—riding a motorcycle—opened fire on Bahman while he was en route to a destination in the city.
Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Harpal Singh Randhawa confirmed the incident, stating, "While Harjinder Singh was on his way, a motorcycle carrying three to four individuals approached him and opened fire. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital."
VIDEO | Akali Councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman shot dead in Amritsar. Punjab Police ADCP Harpal Singh Randhawa says, "While Harjinder Singh was on his way, a motorcycle carrying three to four individuals approached him and opened fire. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to… pic.twitter.com/R2Q5H8457s — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2025
The councillor’s family members told police that the same individuals had allegedly attacked his residence earlier and had issued direct threats to his life.
The murder of Councillor Harjinder Singh in Jandiala Guru exposes the @BhagwantMann government's utter failure to maintain law and order in Punjab. As a councillor, Singh's role was to serve the public, but the state's inability to protect him is a grave indictment. He was being… pic.twitter.com/beCROL0fWc — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) May 25, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv