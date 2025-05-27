Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2906830https://zeenews.india.com/india/amritsar-bypass-blast-suspected-babbar-khalsa-terrorist-killed-in-punjab-2906830.html
NewsIndia
AMRITSAR BYPASS BLAST

Amritsar Bypass Blast: Suspected Babbar Khalsa Terrorist Killed In Punjab

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Satinder Singh said that the accused died when he came to retrieve an explosive consignment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2025, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amritsar Bypass Blast: Suspected Babbar Khalsa Terrorist Killed In Punjab Police at the site of blast. (Photo: ANI)

A suspected Khalistani terrorist was killed in a powerful explosion that took place around 9.30 am on Tuesday in ​​Amritsar, Punjab. 

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Border Range) Satinder Singh said that the suspected terrorist is possibly a member of the pro-Khalistan Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation.

"The person who was injured has died. He is a member of a terrorist organisation and he had come to retrieve the explosive consignment. We have received a lot of clues. Further investigation is underway. Babbar Khalsa and ISI is active in Punjab and most likely, he is a member of Babbar Khalsa," he said.

A team of police officers, bomb disposal squad and forensic team have reached the spot for further investigation.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK