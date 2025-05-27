Amritsar Bypass Blast: Suspected Babbar Khalsa Terrorist Killed In Punjab

A suspected Khalistani terrorist was killed in a powerful explosion that took place around 9.30 am on Tuesday in ​​Amritsar, Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Border Range) Satinder Singh said that the suspected terrorist is possibly a member of the pro-Khalistan Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation.

"The person who was injured has died. He is a member of a terrorist organisation and he had come to retrieve the explosive consignment. We have received a lot of clues. Further investigation is underway. Babbar Khalsa and ISI is active in Punjab and most likely, he is a member of Babbar Khalsa," he said.

A team of police officers, bomb disposal squad and forensic team have reached the spot for further investigation.

(with ANI inputs)