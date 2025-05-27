Amritsar Bypass Blast: Suspected Babbar Khalsa Terrorist Killed In Punjab
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Satinder Singh said that the accused died when he came to retrieve an explosive consignment.
A suspected Khalistani terrorist was killed in a powerful explosion that took place around 9.30 am on Tuesday in Amritsar, Punjab.
Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Border Range) Satinder Singh said that the suspected terrorist is possibly a member of the pro-Khalistan Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation.
"The person who was injured has died. He is a member of a terrorist organisation and he had come to retrieve the explosive consignment. We have received a lot of clues. Further investigation is underway. Babbar Khalsa and ISI is active in Punjab and most likely, he is a member of Babbar Khalsa," he said.
A team of police officers, bomb disposal squad and forensic team have reached the spot for further investigation.
(with ANI inputs)
