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  • /BJP targets AAP over transfer of Amritsar top cop amid Jantar Mantar terror module row; questions timing of transfer

BJP targets AAP over transfer of Amritsar top cop amid Jantar Mantar terror module row; questions timing of transfer

The transfer comes shortly after the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled two Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed cross-border terror modules, arresting nine people, including four juveniles. Police also recovered three illegal pistols, nine cartridges and four petrol bombs.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 08:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
BJP targets AAP over transfer of Amritsar top cop amid Jantar Mantar terror module row; questions timing of transfer
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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