/BJP targets AAP over transfer of Amritsar top cop amid Jantar Mantar terror module row; questions timing of transfer

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was on Friday transferred from his post, days after his purported remarks linking an ISI-backed terror module to protesters at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar sparked political controversy. Bhullar has been replaced by Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Harmanbir Singh Gill, who has been given additional charge of the post. According to the official transfer order, Bhullar has been directed to report to the office of the Director General of Police in Chandigarh.
The transfer comes shortly after the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled two Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed cross-border terror modules, arresting nine people, including four juveniles. Police also recovered three illegal pistols, nine cartridges and four petrol bombs.
The controversy erupted after videos of Bhullar's press briefing on August 4 went viral on social media. The clips were widely circulated with claims that the arrested suspects had links to the student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Responding to the controversy, a Punjab Police spokesperson on Thursday said the videos presented a distorted version of the Police Commissioner's remarks and falsely linked the terror module to the Jantar Mantar protests.
According to the spokesperson, Bhullar had stated that some of the arrested suspects had carried out reconnaissance at Jantar Mantar and planned to target protesters there using petrol bombs. However, he had not suggested that the accused had participated in the protests or that the protesters themselves had any connection with the ISI-backed module.
The spokesperson further said that altered visuals, selective editing and accompanying captions had created a misleading impression.
"The altered background visuals, selective video editing, and accompanying captions or explanations are incorrect and create a misleading impression that the arrested individuals were linked to the Jantar Mantar protests."
Clarifying the department's position, the spokesperson added that while the audio and factual content of the original press conference had not been altered, the edited clips failed to accurately represent Bhullar's remarks.
"While the audio and factual content of the press conference itself were not altered or morphed, the selective editing and accompanying captions fail to accurately represent the press conference. These appear to be attempts to convey the Police Commissioner's statement in an incorrect and misleading manner."
Punjab Police said legal action is being initiated under the provisions of the Information Technology Act against those responsible for circulating the misleading content.
Earlier, in an official statement issued on August 4, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations had revealed that the accused were acting on the instructions of foreign-based ISI handlers. The probe found that they were allegedly attempting to recruit local youths for terror-related activities, conduct surveillance of security installations, procure illegal weapons and disturb public peace.
The transfer also drew a political reaction. Former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu questioned the timing of Bhullar's removal, writing on X, "The timing of Gurpreet Bhullar's transfer is bound to raise eyebrows. Did his accurate revelations about the alleged Jantar Mantar plot trouble (AAP chief Arvind) Kejriwal?"
(With IANS inputs)
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