/BJP targets AAP over transfer of Amritsar top cop amid Jantar Mantar terror module row; questions timing of transfer

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was on Friday transferred from his post, days after his purported remarks linking an ISI-backed terror module to protesters at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar sparked political controversy. Bhullar has been replaced by Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Harmanbir Singh Gill, who has been given additional charge of the post. According to the official transfer order, Bhullar has been directed to report to the office of the Director General of Police in Chandigarh.