Amruta Fadnavis 'nation first' call, skips Cannes red carpet after PM Modi's austerity appeal

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis, revealed that she has declined an invitation to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity and fuel-saving measures amid the West Asia war. The social activist said she received the prestigious invite to represent Maharashtra’s heritage and culture at the global event. A custom handloom Paithani saree with Muniya Shela, crafted over three months by artisans, had been prepared for the occasion.

However, aligning with the Prime Minister’s appeal to avoid non-essential international travel, Amruta chose to put the nation first.

“I had received an invitation from the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to walk the red carpet... However, with the austerity measures declared by our Honourable Prime Minister, including measures to avoid international travel, I felt it was important to place our nation first,” she said.

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Fadnavis added that the decision was not easy, “Artisans tirelessly worked for three months... But when the nation calls, we must always stand by it with sincerity and conviction. The red carpet can wait; the nation always comes first,” she said.

Also Read: Save fuel, WFH, avoid buying gold, online classes: PM Modi’s second appeal amid West Asia War

My first step towards the austerity measures envisioned by Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji: putting nation first.

I was honoured with an invitation to represent Maharashtra, its culture and our glorious handloom heritage at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. A magnificent Paithani… pic.twitter.com/MogGE2pilD — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) May 16, 2026

PM Modi’s austerity call amid the West Asia war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption and avoid buying gold for a year as part of efforts to conserve resources during the ongoing West Asia crisis. Several leaders and state governments have responded and taken effective measures in line with PM Modi’s appeal.

Also Read: Don’t buy gold for a year, avoid foreign trips, save fuel, opt for WFH: PM Modi’s appeal amid West Asia crisis

Maharashtra ministers, including CM Devendra Fadnavis, adopted simpler commuting options. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh reduced official convoys significantly. The Supreme Court also introduced work-from-home and virtual hearings to cut fuel use.

Amruta Fadnavis’s gesture highlights a growing wave of support for the Prime Minister’s austerity drive, emphasising national priorities over personal or international opportunities.