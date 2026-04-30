'Me sabko AC dunga': Meet the 'Chatur of Africa' whose hilarious hindi campaign at AMU is winning internet | Viral video

Viral video: A Nigerian student has shot to fame online for his passionate performance in a Hindi speech inspired by the well-known character Chatur Ramalingam from the Indian movie 3 Idiots. During a cultural program at Nadeem Tareen Hall, the young man exhibited the popular character's traits by making hilarious jokes while campaigning for a hostel post.

An inspiring 'Chatur' performance

Ayyubi (also known as Ayyuba) is a B.Tech student in the second year at the institute. During a "symbolic" campaign for the hostel secretary position, he took a chance to present a speech in Roman Hindi wearing a typical outfit of a sherwani and topi. Similar to Omi Vaidya in the hit comedy movie, Ayyubi presented his lines using a unique intonation and peculiar pronunciations that made people burst out into laughter.

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As part of a symbolic election process, the candidates could give entertaining speeches.

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Extreme promises to solve hostel problems

The speech that Ayyubi gave was reportedly written by his senior mates and friends. To entertain his fellows, he gave out outrageous promises.

Outrageous promises: From air conditioners to metro lines

As stated by various sources, the speech was drafted in partnership with his colleagues and seniors; however, the tone became more humorous and optimistic in dealing with the challenges faced by students in hostels.

Some of the outrageous promises that he made in his "manifesto" include:

Heat troubles: Considering Aligarh has extremely hot summers, he promised free air conditioners for everyone and even a swimming pool in the hostel.

Travel woes: Considering the distance from the main campus, he promised, "I will start a metro" to make sure that they can easily get to their campus.

Luxuries in hostels: He promised washing machines on every floor and, lastly, the luxury that every student enjoys—three cups of tea a day.

Viral hit: The speech makes social media platforms go wild

Since then, his speech has become an internet sensation across many social media platforms, where he was able to generate millions of views. People admired his humour and confidence and jokingly referred to him as "the Chatur of Africa."

People have praised this student for this incident, both for his humour and the amazing way that this student adapted to their language and culture amid communication challenges.

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