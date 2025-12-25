AMU Teacher Shot Twice In Head While On Evening Walk, Police Probe Underway

A 43-year-old school teacher was shot dead on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening, sending shockwaves through the university community. The deceased has been identified as Rao Danish, a former AMU student who had been teaching at ABK High School on the campus for the past 11 years.

According to initial reports, Danish had stepped out for his routine evening walk with two colleagues when the attack occurred. Around 8.50 p.m., two men on a scooter allegedly intercepted the group and threatened them at gunpoint. Danish was shot at least three times, including twice in the head, police said.

The shooting took place near the canteen behind the Maulana Azad Library, a part of the campus that is usually busy in the evenings. Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon confirmed that both assailants opened fire at Danish.

Danish was immediately rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he was declared dead on arrival. AMU Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali confirmed the incident, stating, “Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, we received information about a shooting near the library. The man who had been shot was Danish Rao, a teacher at the ABK School. He was shot in the head and died at the medical college.”

Vice-Chancellor Naima Khatoon, along with senior university officials, visited the hospital following the incident. Senior police officials, including SSP Neeraj Jadon, SP City Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, and CO Civil Lines Sarvam Kumar, reached the campus to oversee the investigation.

Local police teams, a dog squad, and forensic experts have been deployed to examine the crime scene and collect evidence. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the campus and surrounding areas to identify the attackers and track their movements.

A case has been registered, and the police have assured that all angles are being investigated to bring the perpetrators to justice. Further details are awaited.

(With IANS inputs)