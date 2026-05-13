Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, new rates effective from May 14

Consumers across the country will have to pay more for milk from Thursday after both Amul and Mother Dairy announced a Rs 2 per litre increase across key variants, citing higher procurement and production costs. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, confirmed that revised prices for fresh milk will come into effect nationwide from May 14. Soon after, Mother Dairy also announced a similar revision across its liquid milk portfolio.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, GCMMF said the increase translates to a 2.5 to 3.5 per cent rise in maximum retail prices and remains “lower than the average food inflation”. The federation said the decision was driven by rising input expenses faced by its network of around 36 lakh milk producers.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL), has hiked the prices of various milk products, including 1 litre Amul Taaza by Rs 2 and 500 ml Amul Gold by Rs 1.



The new prices will be effective from May 15. pic.twitter.com/3Cn1XrllVM — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

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According to the cooperative, costs related to cattle feed, packaging film and fuel have risen sharply over the past year. It also noted that member unions had increased payments to dairy farmers by ₹30 per kilogram of fat, amounting to a 3.7 per cent rise over the previous year.

“It is important to note that under the Amul cooperative structure, 80 per cent of the money received from customers is returned to milk producers,” the federation said, adding that the latest revision would help sustain milk production and support farmer incomes.

Mother Dairy revises the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs. 2 per litre, effective May 14, 2026 pic.twitter.com/EDF7dRr6vd — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

Under the revised pricing structure in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Saurashtra and Kutch, a 500 ml pouch of Amul Taaza will now cost ₹29 instead of ₹28, while the one-litre pack will increase from ₹55 to ₹57. Amul Cow Milk (500 ml) has gone up from ₹29 to ₹30, while Amul Shakti will now retail at ₹32 instead of ₹31.

Other products have also become costlier. The price of one-litre Amul Tea Special has been revised from ₹63 to ₹66, Amul Gold (500 ml) will cost ₹35 instead of ₹34, and buffalo milk (500 ml) has increased from ₹37 to ₹39.

Meanwhile, Mother Dairy said its decision was prompted by a steady rise in procurement prices paid to farmers over the past year.

“The revision has been necessitated in view of the sustained increase in farmer procurement prices, of around 6 per cent over the past one year, despite continued efforts to limit the impact on consumers,” the company said in a statement.

“This revision represents only a partial pass through of increased costs and is aimed at maintaining a fair balance between farmer welfare and consumer interests,” it added.

Mother Dairy also highlighted that nearly 75 to 80 per cent of its milk sales realisation goes directly towards procurement payments to farmers, helping support rural livelihoods while ensuring uninterrupted supply for consumers.

Under the new rates, bulk vended or token milk has increased from ₹56 to ₹58 per litre. Full cream milk will now cost ₹72 instead of ₹70, toned milk has risen from ₹58 to ₹60, while double-toned milk has increased from ₹52 to ₹54 per litre.

Cow milk has been revised upward from ₹60 to ₹62 per litre, while Pro Milk will now retail at ₹72 instead of ₹70.

Mother Dairy said its previous price revision had taken place in April 2025, while GCMMF noted that Amul’s last increase came into effect on May 1 this year after prices had remained unchanged since June 2024.

Also Read: 1.5 lakh kg expired Amul products destroyed after Jaipur found altering expiry dates

(With IANS inputs)