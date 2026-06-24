/An Indian student's F-1 visa revocation triggers shock deportation from Amsterdam

In an incident that highlights the uncertainties faced by Indian students heading to the United States for higher education, a young man from Hyderabad was stopped at Amsterdam Airport and forced to return to India after US authorities informed him that his F-1 student visa had been revoked without his knowledge.
According to media reports, the student was travelling from Hyderabad to New York’s JFK Airport via Amsterdam when Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers stopped him during transit.
They informed him that his F-1 visa was no longer valid and that he could not board the connecting flight to the United States.
He was advised to contact the US consulate, but had no choice but to return home on the next available flight.
The student had entered the US in January 2025 on a valid F-1 visa to pursue his studies. He returned to India for a short visit and was completely unaware that his visa had been revoked in July 2025.
He insisted he had no criminal record, traffic violations, DUI cases, or any law-and-order issues that could have triggered such an action.
After being sent back, the student reached out to his university in the US, which confirmed that his Form I-20 and SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) records remained active and in good standing.
This has left him and his family confused about the exact reason behind the visa revocation, as the visa stamp required for entry and SEVIS status, which is essential for maintaining student status inside the US, operate somewhat independently.
The F-1 visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows international students to study in the United States. While the SEVIS record tracks a student’s academic and legal status within the country, the physical visa stamp in the passport is required for re-entry.
Experts note that a visa can be revoked by US authorities for various reasons, sometimes without immediate notice to the holder, especially if done while the student is outside the country.
Students must regularly check their visa status and SEVIS records before international travel, particularly amid evolving US immigration policies in 2025–2026.
For students facing similar situations, the recommended first step is to identify the reason for revocation and apply for a fresh F-1 visa. However, they must disclose the previous revocation during the interview, as hiding it could lead to further complications or permanent bans.
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