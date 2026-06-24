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  • /An Indian student's F-1 visa revocation triggers shock deportation from Amsterdam

An Indian student's F-1 visa revocation triggers shock deportation from Amsterdam

After being sent back, the student reached out to his university in the US, which confirmed that his Form I-20 and SEVIS records remained active and in good standing.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
An Indian student's F-1 visa revocation triggers shock deportation from Amsterdam
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