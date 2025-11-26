'An Insult To Lalu Ji': Rohini Acharya Breaks Silence, Hits Out At Nitish Kumar Over Family Eviction

Patna (Bihar): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rohini Acharya on Tuesday criticised the Nitish Kumar, led Bihar government for shifting RJD MLC Rabri Devi’s official residence from 10 Circular Road to 39 Harding Road, nearly 20 years after she moved into the bungalow. In a post on X, Acharya alleged that the Bihar government’s main priority is to insult RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, adding that even if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removes him from his official residence, he cannot be removed from the hearts of the people of Bihar.

"Sushasan Babu's development model. Insulting Lalu Prasad Yadav, the messiah of millions, is the top priority. They may throw him out of the house, but how will you throw him out of the hearts of Bihar's people? If not his health, at least respect Lalu Ji's political stature," Rohini Acharya wrote on X.

On Tuesday, the Bihar Building Construction Department allotted House No. 39 on Harding Road in Patna to Rabri Devi, who has been serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council since 2018. Until now, she had been living at 10 Circular Road for nearly two decades. RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav expressed surprise over the decision, commenting that those running the government are nominal leaders, while those holding portfolios consider themselves more experienced and powerful.

Political Significance Behind the Move

According to NDTV, the move is also seen as a political signal. Rabri Devi was allotted the 10 Circular Road bungalow in 2005 after vacating the official Chief Minister’s residence at 1 Aney Marg for Nitish Kumar. The bungalow overlooks the Chief Minister’s residence and had stayed with the Yadav family for 20 years without any government interference. However, with the BJP gaining strength in recent elections, the government appears to have reshuffled official residences, including asking Rabri Devi’s estranged son, Tej Pratap Yadav, to vacate his government-allotted bungalow at 26 M Strand Road.

Rabri Devi served as Bihar’s first woman Chief Minister from 1997 to 2005, taking over after her husband and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav resigned following a fodder scam case.

