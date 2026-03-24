An Iranian prince, a sacred shrine and the Patna Medical College; Do you know the connection?

Deep within Bihar's biggest hospital, the Patna Medical College (PMCH) hides an extraordinary secret, the sacred shrine 'Hazrat Sahab', where devotees seek blessings.

This quiet tomb near Tata Ward belongs to Mirza Murad Shah, a Persian Safavid prince who traded courtly power for Ganges-side serenity in Patna.

Why did royalty choose a silent life near the banks of the Ganga?

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Mughal-Persian ties and Murad’s life: The lesser known India connection

During the reigns of Mughal emperors Jahangir (1605–1627) and Shah Jahan (1627–1658), Bihar stood as a vital administrative hub in the empire, prized for its strategic location, fertile lands, and bustling trade routes along the Ganges, making it a hotspot for governance and revenue collection.

The province’s last governor under Jahangir, Mirza Rustam Safavi (also called Masud Fidai, serving 1626–1627), was a direct descendant of Iran’s Safavid dynasty, specifically the great-grandson of Shah Ismail I, founder of the Shia Safavid Empire in 1501. Rustam’s appointment reflected deep Mughal-Persian ties, forged through alliances, marriages, and shared cultural exchanges amid rivalries with Sunni powers like the Ottomans.

Mirza Murad Shah, Rustam’s eldest son, carved his own path in Mughal service. He served loyally under both emperors, rising through the ranks. Historical records like the Maasir-ul-Umara describe him as married to the daughter of the illustrious noble Abdur Rahim Khan-i-Khana (the Khan-e-Khanan, Akbar’s trusted general). Jahangir honored him with the title “Iltifat Khan” or the generous prince, a mansab rank of 2,000, and command over 800 cavalry horsemen.

By the 16th regnal year of Shah Jahan, Murad chose retirement from court intrigues, securing a generous annual pension of 40,000 rupees, enough for a comfortable life. He relocated to Patna, embracing a quieter existence as a faqir, where locals later venerated him as a Sufi saint for his piety and benevolence.

In Patna, Murad left a lasting mark on the landscape. He constructed a grand Ganges-river-side haveli called Murad Kothi, a lush garden estate known as Murad Bagh, and a vibrant marketplace that birthed the Muradpur locality, enduring names echoing his legacy.

This site ties directly to modern Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Bihar’s largest medical facility. Per the Bihar Government’s coffee-table book Patna, post-1857 Revolt reforms led the Bengal Government to ease pressure on Calcutta Medical College by establishing the Bankipur Dispensary in 1874.

Facing space shortages by 1875, authorities repurposed Murad Kothi, Murad’s former mansion, as the new location, where PMCH now stands. His shrine (mazar) remains embedded within the hospital grounds near Tata Ward, drawing devotees for blessings, blending history, faith, and healthcare in an extraordinary way.

Safavid-Mughal Connections

The Safavid dynasty of Iran (1501–1736), staunchly Shia, contrasted sharply with Sunni powers like the Ottoman Empire, Mughal India, and Central Asian Uzbeks, fostering a complex web of rivalry and alliance.

Ties with Mughals began with Babur but solidified when Humayun, defeated by Sher Shah Suri in 1540, sought refuge from Shah Tahmasp I. Tahmasp offered troops for Humayun's return but demanded public Shia conversion and Kandahar's handover, a city Babur seized in 1522, long contested as Safavid territory.

Border clashes ensued under Akbar and Jahangir, but the Safavids regained Kandahar fully by 1622 under Abbas I.

Akbar's prosperous reign drew waves of Iranian migrants, nobles, artists, and soldiers, infusing Persian culture into Mughal courts.

Aurangzeb's wife, Dilras Banu Begum, embodied this through Safavid kinship to Mirza Murad Shah.

Murad's uncle Mirza Muzaffar fathered Mirza Nauzar, who, posted to Bahraich but ailing, retired to Patna under Murad's care. Nauzar's legacy lingers in Patna City's Nauzar Katra lane, site of the Hazrat Nauzar Ghazi Sah shrine, where locals honor him as a warrior-saint in folk tradition.



