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  • /Failed jailbreak, encrypted apps: The explosive ISI plot to target RSS Ranchi office unveiled

Failed jailbreak, encrypted apps: The explosive ISI plot to target RSS Ranchi office unveiled

The arrested supects were subsequently radicalised and agreed to carry out anti-India activities and had ISI-bakced TTH links. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
Failed jailbreak, encrypted apps: The explosive ISI plot to target RSS Ranchi office unveiled
Image Credit: IANS

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