/Failed jailbreak, encrypted apps: The explosive ISI plot to target RSS Ranchi office unveiled

The three men arrested in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Ranchi office attack have an ISI-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) link. The Ranchi police arrested three individuals in connection with the petrol bomb attack on an RSS office in Nivaranpur, Ranchi, on Tuesday, June 16. The accused have been identified as Saif Ansari, Aman Ansari, and Sayam Sujan.
According to sources, all three were linked to the ISI-funded outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) and were radicalised in Dubai. Saif Ansari and Aman Ansari travelled to Dubai, where they came into contact with a Pakistani national, Shahbaz Rana alias Bhatti.
They were subsequently radicalised and agreed to carry out anti-India activities on behalf of the group.
The accused reportedly maintained regular contact with their handlers through the Botim app and WhatsApp. After the attack, they filmed the incident on their mobile phones and sent the video to their handler.
SSP Ranchi Rakesh Ranjan said the trio was tracked using technical evidence, including details of a Rapido cab used in the attack. They were arrested while fleeing, with assistance from Bokaro and Koderma police.
“No major damage was caused in the incident, but considering its sensitivity, we pursued the case vigorously,” SSP Ranjan said.
“Investigation revealed international and terror links, so the case has been transferred to the Jharkhand ATS for further probe.”
Police have indicated that more arrests are likely as they investigate the wider network and funding sources.
One of the accused, who allegedly threw the petrol bomb, made two daring escape attempts from police custody. According to Ranchi City SP Paras Rana, the suspect first escaped by breaking the ventilation window of the police station bathroom.
He was later caught on a bus. During a second attempt, he snatched a police official’s weapon and tried to flee. Police fired in self-defence, shooting him in the leg. He is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.
The other two accused remain in custody and are being interrogated.
Earlier, DSP (City) KV Raman had stated that two petrol bottles were recovered and sent for forensic examination. A special team was formed, and CCTV footage analysis helped identify suspects.
The attack occurred around 12:38 am, with visuals showing two youths hurling the petrol bombs. No damage was reported.SSP Ranjan added that preliminary interrogation has uncovered important links, including international connections.
“There are only two motives for such incidents, spreading rumours or disturbing social harmony,” he said. The Jharkhand ATS is now handling the case to probe the full extent of the conspiracy.
(with ANI inputs)
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