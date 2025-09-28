Analysing How TMC Leaders’ Islamic References During Durga Puja Spark Outrage

A major controversy has broken out in West Bengal after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were seen encouraging songs with Islamic references inside a Durga Puja pandal. The incident has sparked outrage among Hindu groups, who allege that their religious sentiments were hurt.

The row began when TMC legislator Madan Mitra, a former actor, sang lines invoking “Kaaba” and “Madina” while standing before an idol of Goddess Durga at Bhawanipur. Video footage shows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clapping in appreciation. Critics argue that such references during Durga Puja, recognized by UNESCO in 2021 as an intangible cultural heritage, undermine the sanctity of the festival.

In Today’s DNA, Zee News Managing Editor, Rahul Sinha, analysed the controversy that erupted over songs with Islamic references at Durga Puja in West Bengal.

Adding to the controversy, another TMC MLA from Amdanga, Rafiqur Rehman, issued instructions that loudspeakers at Durga Puja pandals be switched off during prayer times for local mosques. The directive, reportedly backed by a local mosque committee, specified timings for such restrictions, drawing sharp criticism for allegedly prioritizing daily namaz over the nine-day Hindu festival.

This is not the first time Mamata Banerjee’s government has faced accusations of minority appeasement during Hindu festivals. In 2017, her administration attempted to restrict Durga idol immersion on Muharram, a decision later overturned by the Calcutta High Court. In previous years, restrictions were also reported on Durga Puja pandals in Murshidabad and Ram Navami processions in Muslim-majority areas.

Observers link the recent incidents to West Bengal’s political arithmetic. Of the state’s 121 assembly constituencies with more than 20% Muslim population, the TMC won a majority in 2021. With state elections due next year, critics claim Banerjee’s actions are aimed at consolidating this vote bank.

The BJP has accused the Chief Minister of “hurting Sanatan beliefs” and warned that such actions could erode Bengal’s cultural identity.