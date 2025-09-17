Analysing Trump’s Flip-Flop On India Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Donald Trump has always been difficult to pin down, and his latest U-turn on India highlights his reputation as one of global politics’ most unpredictable players. Not long ago, the US President was accusing India of fueling the Russia-Ukraine war, warning of punitive tariffs, and threatening tough trade measures. Now, in a striking reversal, he is praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and thanking him for backing efforts to end the conflict.

Trump’s sudden reversal came in the form of a birthday message to Modi on his social media platform, where he praised India’s role in promoting peace. This marked the first direct exchange between the two leaders since Washington imposed a 25 percent secondary tariff on Indian imports, a move that soured relations.

In today's DNA, Zee News Managing Editor, Rahul Sinha analysed Donald Trump’s shifting stance.

The turnaround follows months of harsh rhetoric. Trump had accused India of buying Russian oil in large volumes and reselling it for profit, ignoring Ukraine’s suffering, and funding Moscow’s war. He even threatened 100 percent tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil and labeled India a “dead economy.” Despite this, New Delhi stood its ground, insisting that oil purchases were driven by the energy needs of 1.4 billion citizens.

Now, Trump’s softer language coincides with renewed trade talks between the two countries. U.S. negotiators, who once demanded sweeping access to India’s dairy and agriculture sectors, have reportedly shown flexibility, signaling willingness to focus only on niche products. The shift has raised hopes for reviving a stalled trade agreement.

Yet, Trump’s motivations remain tied to political, economic, and strategic pressures at home, rising inflation, domestic criticism, and competition with China. For India, the message is clear: words may change, but policies must be watched closely. With Trump, predictability is never guaranteed.

