Analysis: COVID-19 Resurgence And Emergence Of New Sub-Variants In India

The word "Corona" has resurfaced as a cause for concern in India. With a gradual rise in COVID-19 cases, health authorities have begun taking precautionary steps. On Saturday, the Union Health Secretary held a key meeting to assess the evolving situation. Currently, there are 312 active COVID-19 cases across India, with 12 states and union territories reporting infections.

Kerala remains the most affected with 95 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi, which has reported 23 cases. Together, Kerala and Tamil Nadu account for more than half of the active cases. No cases have been reported so far in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analyzed the resurgence of COVID-19 in India and the emergence of new sub-variants.

The new surge is attributed to Omicron sub-variants JN.1, LF.7, and NB1.8. Medical experts are urging the public to stay vigilant, as these variants continue to spread. While the current numbers are low, several states have issued advisories to prevent a major outbreak.

Delhi has instructed hospitals to prepare beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines. Haryana Health Minister Aarti Rao advised residents to wear masks and avoid crowded places. Karnataka has appealed to people to maintain social distancing and use masks, with 16 cases already reported.

Experts warn against repeating the mistakes of 2021 when Omicron cases were initially taken lightly, leading to a massive 173 per cent surge in just four months. Internationally, Thailand reported over 70,000 cases recently, with a 25% increase in just four days.

The WHO has classified JN.1 as a “variant of interest,” signaling the need for close monitoring. Authorities are urging the public to follow safety protocols and recall COVID-19 prevention tools to avoid a repeat of past waves.