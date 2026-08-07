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Analysis | Did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat step in to mend the broken bridge between Gen Z and BJP?

The meeting came just weeks after the Cockroach Janta Party staged its protests at Jantar Mantar, and that timing alone said something; so did Bhagwat's tone, his choice of words, and the way he carried himself. The impression left behind was that the Sangh has understood something the BJP struggled with, and is now working to win back a generation that feels increasingly distant from it.

Written ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
Analysis | Did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat step in to mend the broken bridge between Gen Z and BJP?
Image Credit: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat interacted with Gen Z and Gen Alpha in Mumbai on Thursday, 6 August

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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