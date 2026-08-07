/Analysis | Did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat step in to mend the broken bridge between Gen Z and BJP?

The clearest recent instance followed the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Before the vote, then BJP president JP Nadda had said the party had outgrown its reliance on the Sangh and could now run its own affairs. The RSS never turned this into an open row; its spokesperson, Sunil Ambekar, simply called it a "family matter" best kept off public platforms. Bhagwat's own remarks after the election were more pointed still, lamenting a lack of humility during the campaign and stressing that the Opposition should never simply be treated as an enemy. The message was clear enough without naming names -winning power doesn't remove the need for restraint and social engagement. The Sangh's noticeably cooler support that election coincided with the BJP losing its outright majority, a result that only deepened debate over how closely the two organisations really work together.