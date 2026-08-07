/Analysis | Did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat step in to mend the broken bridge between Gen Z and BJP?

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), so when its chief speaks, the party always listens closely. When Mohan Bhagwat sat down with a room full of Gen Z and Gen Alpha in Mumbai on Thursday, 6 August, it was hard not to read between the lines. The meeting came just weeks after the Cockroach Janta Party staged its protests at Jantar Mantar, and that timing alone said something; so did Bhagwat's tone, his choice of words and the way he carried himself. The impression left behind was that the Sangh has understood something the BJP struggled with, and is now working to win back a generation that feels increasingly distant from it.
His outreach followed a stretch of student unrest that laid bare just how far the gap has grown between the Centre and young people more willing than ever to question those in charge and take their frustrations onto the streets.
Speaking to roughly 2,000 young people at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bhagwat did what the BJP's leadership had largely failed to manage during the protests - he heard them out before questioning their loyalty to the country. He even switched to English for parts of his address, something he rarely does, and threw in a few gestures aimed squarely at a younger crowd. He acknowledged their frustrations, stood up for their right to protest, and dismissed the idea that questioning the system makes someone anti-national. He touched on joblessness, education, reservations and the dignity of ordinary work, and made a point of noting that this generation "asks questions and expects logical answers."
That instinct is exactly where the Sangh seems to be succeeding where the BJP fell short during the agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party, which eventually forced Dharmendra Pradhan to step down as Union Education Minister on 25 July.
Bhagwat's most telling move was his refusal to treat protest as betrayal. "They are our people, our next generation," he said of the demonstrating students, adding that this generation tends to be more sincere than the last and responds well to appeals rooted in patriotism and service.
That stood in sharp contrast to how several BJP figures had spoken during the unrest. Protesters were branded disruptive, anarchic, politically driven, or puppets of an "anti-India" ecosystem. Pradhan himself likened the group to a "B-team" of troublemakers, while party president Nitin Nabin turned the movement's own name against it during the Bankipur bypoll campaign in Bihar, a seat the BJP ultimately lost after holding it for three decades. MP Bansuri Swaraj accused the protesters of stoking "anarchy," colleague Jaiveer Shergill claimed the NEET agitation had been hijacked by an "anti-India anarchist" gang, and Union minister Kiren Rijiju questioned the movement's motives and possible outside links.
Parties criticising protest movements is nothing unusual. The trouble for the BJP was that much of its criticism seemed to start from a conclusion about who the protesters were, rather than any real effort to understand what had pushed them onto the streets in the first place. Bhagwat took the opposite starting point.
Bhagwat never suggested young people should stop protesting. If anything, he framed protest itself as a legitimate part of democratic conversation. "Protest is also the way of dialogue," he said, arguing that when conversation breaks down, protest becomes the means of forcing an issue back onto the table and that distinction matters.
Bhagwat wasn't giving a blank cheque to every tactic used during demonstrations, and he invoked BR Ambedkar to make the point that agitation ought to follow certain limits. But even that caveat came only after he had recognised that young people were protesting over genuine hardship. "The agitation should be looked at from this perspective and resolved," he said.
It's a useful separation for the Sangh to draw, splitting the legitimacy of a grievance from the legitimacy of every single action taken while airing it. The BJP's response during the protests often failed to make that same separation, and a movement that began over exam irregularities and leaked NEET-UG papers grew into a wider argument about whether young Indians have any right to challenge the system at all. By the time the government moved to dialogue and accepted the demand for Pradhan's resignation, the protest had already taken on a life far beyond its original trigger.
Perhaps the most significant line from Thursday was Bhagwat's observation that today's youth simply ask questions. "When we hear leadership, a picture comes to mind... it doesn't work that way," he told the gathering, arguing that genuine leaders lead from within rather than through speeches from a podium.
It read almost like a manual for reaching a generation raised on instant fact-checking, clipped clips and online pushback. Gen Z isn't necessarily hostile to government, Bhagwat suggested, but it is deeply wary of being told what to think simply because of who's doing the telling. This is a generation that wants evidence before obedience, and turns to the streets when it feels institutions aren't giving it either.
Where the BJP, at least in the early weeks of the unrest, appeared to be speaking a different language altogether, Bhagwat seemed to understand exactly the register this generation responds to.
This kind of intervention fits a familiar pattern. The RSS has, over the years, used its own public platform to signal unease whenever it senses the BJP has drifted or lost touch with its broader base.
The clearest recent instance followed the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Before the vote, then BJP president JP Nadda had said the party had outgrown its reliance on the Sangh and could now run its own affairs. The RSS never turned this into an open row; its spokesperson, Sunil Ambekar, simply called it a "family matter" best kept off public platforms. Bhagwat's own remarks after the election were more pointed still, lamenting a lack of humility during the campaign and stressing that the Opposition should never simply be treated as an enemy. The message was clear enough without naming names -winning power doesn't remove the need for restraint and social engagement. The Sangh's noticeably cooler support that election coincided with the BJP losing its outright majority, a result that only deepened debate over how closely the two organisations really work together.
Bhagwat's Mumbai address carries the same undertone. He never had to name the BJP, criticise the government's handling of the protests, or endorse the movement outright. By insisting that Gen Z isn't anti-national, that their grievances are real, that protest belongs within democratic dialogue, and that young people need warmth as much as answers, he has effectively sketched out a blueprint for how engagement with this generation ought to look.
Thursday's event was more than just another public appearance. It doubled as a quiet script for course correction. Bhagwat didn't tell young people to stop asking questions; he told them that questioning is simply who they are. He didn't call protest anti-national; he called protesters part of the nation. And rather than opening with a defence of government, he opened by acknowledging the grievance itself.
That is likely why his words travelled well beyond the hall in Mumbai. The BJP may well adopt the same tone in time, and there are already signs it's trying to recalibrate how it speaks to younger voters. But changing a few phrases on social media is the easy part. The harder task is changing the instinct that shapes those words in the first place.
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