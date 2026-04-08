Anant Ambani pledges Rs 18 crore to Kerala temples, vows care for elephants

New Delhi: As attention grows across India on private funding for historic temples, many of which face years of neglect and urgent restoration needs, Anant Ambani, executive director of the Reliance Industries, pledged a total of Rs 18 crore during a visit to Kerala and gave Rs 3 crore each to the Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur Temples. He committed Rs 12 crore for the long-overdue renovation of the centuries-old Rajrajeshwaram Temple.

The renovation plan targets the restoration of the East Gopuram, an ancient structure that has been in poor condition for over two centuries. The initiative aims to preserve the temple’s historical and cultural importance while enhancing facilities for devotees, including improved infrastructure and parking.

During his visit, Ambani performed traditional rituals and handed over a Rs 3 crore cheque to support ongoing restoration work.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier in the day, he visited Guruvayur Temple to offer prayers and contributed Rs 3 crore to the temple trust. Beyond monetary support, he stressed the importance of humane care for temple elephants. Through his wildlife initiative, he outlined plans to establish a modern elephant hospital, introduce chain-free shelters and improve overall living conditions.

Emphasising that temples are more than places of worship, they are centres of community and compassion, he highlighted that efforts like these are meant to enhance the experience of devotees while ensuring dignity and proper care for the animals associated with these spiritual spaces.

“India's spiritual traditions are not merely places of worship, they are living institutions that nurture faith, community, compassion and our deep connection with nature. It is our collective responsibility to preserve and strengthen this sacred heritage for future generations. Through these initiatives and through our work at Vantara, we seek to serve with humility by enhancing the experience of devotees, while ensuring that the animals that are an integral part of our traditions are cared for with the utmost dignity, compassion and scientific attention,” he said.