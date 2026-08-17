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Anant Ambani steps in to help West Bengal pond boy facing mysterious medical condition

Anant Ambani helps airlift West Bengal pond boy Iqbal from Murshidabad to Mumbai for specialised treatment at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
Anant Ambani steps in to help West Bengal pond boy facing mysterious medical condition
Image Credit: Screengrab from viral video.

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