/Anant Ambani steps in to help West Bengal pond boy facing mysterious medical condition

A teenager from West Bengal's Murshidabad who had been spending days and nights in ponds because of a mysterious medical condition has been airlifted to Mumbai after intervention by Anant Ambani. Iqbal, from Beldanga, has been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for specialised medical evaluation and treatment. The boy's unusual condition came to public attention after a viral video showed him sitting in a pond and eating snacks. His family had sought medical help earlier but said they could not afford prolonged treatment.
Iqbal had reportedly been spending long hours in ponds because he said he felt a severe burning sensation across his body whenever he came out of the water.
He also described feeling as though a supernatural presence possessed him. This led him to stay in the water for prolonged periods and, at times, move between different ponds.
After the video went viral on social media, a team of medical experts reviewed his case. Following Anant Ambani's intervention, arrangements were made to airlift Iqbal to Mumbai.
Iqbal has now been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where doctors will carry out a detailed medical evaluation and decide on the appropriate course of treatment.
His case has drawn attention because of the unusual symptoms he reported and the amount of time he spent immersed in pond water.
Iqbal's parents said they had previously taken him to a hospital but did not see an improvement in his condition. They said the cost of continued treatment was beyond what the family could afford and appealed for help.
Residents in the area said Iqbal could often be seen floating in ponds from morning until late at night. They also said he sometimes moved from one water body to another.
Doctors have warned that spending many hours in water can create serious skin problems, even though Iqbal's underlying condition still needs proper medical assessment.
Iqbal has said that coming out of the water causes a severe burning sensation across his body. “Whenever he came out of the water, he experienced a severe burning sensation across his body.”
He also spoke about a feeling of being possessed by a supernatural presence. Doctors will now have to determine the medical reasons behind his symptoms and why remaining in water appears to give him relief.
The case became a major concern in Murshidabad after images and video of Iqbal in a pond spread online. His unusual situation also raised questions about access to prolonged medical care for families who cannot afford it.
With Anant Ambani's intervention, Iqbal has now reached Mumbai for specialised care. His admission at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital could help doctors better understand his condition and plan further treatment.
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