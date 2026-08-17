/Anant Ambani steps in to help West Bengal pond boy facing mysterious medical condition

A teenager from West Bengal's Murshidabad who had been spending days and nights in ponds because of a mysterious medical condition has been airlifted to Mumbai after intervention by Anant Ambani. Iqbal, from Beldanga, has been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for specialised medical evaluation and treatment. The boy's unusual condition came to public attention after a viral video showed him sitting in a pond and eating snacks. His family had sought medical help earlier but said they could not afford prolonged treatment.