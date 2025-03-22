Anantnag Police Bulldozed Illicit Structure Linked To Pak-Based LeT Terrorist Handler 

Anantnag Police in coordination with the District administration, demolished an illegally constructed house and plinth in Rekha Hassanpora linked to the Pak-based LeT, reclaiming encroached state land.

The property belonged to Haroon Rashid Genie , son of Abdul Rashid Ganie a known terrorist handler associated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Haroon Rashid Ganie, operating from Pakistan since 2018, has been implicated in orchestrating terror activities aimed at undermining national security and sovereignty.

This operation is part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle terror networks and eradicate their support structures. Anantnag Police remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding law and order and ensuring that no individual or group misuses government land for unlawful activities.

Anantnag Police will persist with strict measures against terror operatives and their facilitators, reaffirming its uncompromising stance against terrorism in the District.