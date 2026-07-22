Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Anantnag terror attack: J&K Police officer martyred at Lal Chowk; DNA decodes new terror outfit ULC and local OGW network

Anantnag terror attack: J&K Police officer martyred at Lal Chowk; DNA decodes new terror outfit ULC and local OGW network

J&K Police officer martyred in Anantnag terror attack along the Amarnath Yatra route. DNA analyses the newly emerged ULC group and local OGW networks.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 12:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
Anantnag terror attack: J&K Police officer martyred at Lal Chowk; DNA decodes new terror outfit ULC and local OGW network

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Anantnag terror attack: J&K Police officer martyred at Lal Chowk; DNA decodes new terror outfit ULC and local OGW network
Anantnag terror attack3 min ago
2
China Open 202613 min ago
3
mobility13 min ago
4
CJP protest20 min ago
5
Auto news21 min ago