/Anantnag terror attack: J&K Police officer martyred at Lal Chowk; DNA decodes new terror outfit ULC and local OGW network

A Jammu and Kashmir Police Head Constable lost his life in a targeted shooting at Lal Chowk in Anantnag. The assault took place at approximately 12:30 PM in a heavily populated zone positioned directly along the active transit corridor for the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.
In today's episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, managing editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis examining the vulnerability of the attack site, the emergence of a newly formed shadow organisation, and the critical crackdowns aimed at dismantling ground support networks operating across the valley.
The deceased officer, Head Constable Ashik Hussain Qureshi, was actively assigned to security duties for the Amarnath Yatra when assailants opened fire. Although pilgrimage movements were temporarily halted due to adverse weather conditions in the region, security detachments remained deployed along the designated highway.
Initial intelligence reports indicate that multiple assailants carried out the targeted strike before escaping into adjacent forest cover.
A previously unknown militant faction calling itself the United Liberation Council (ULC) issued an online statement claiming responsibility for the strike. Intelligence agencies assess that the outfit operates as an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, following a similar operational model to The Resistance Front (TRF).
Given the dense population and elevated security presence at Lal Chowk, authorities are investigating how armed assailants accessed the perimeter. In response, security agencies have detained over 2,000 over-ground workers (OGWs) across the region. Since an earlier security incident in Pahalgam, more than 2,800 logistics handlers have been placed under surveillance, resulting in over 150 formal arrests.
Investigations into logistical assistance led to a significant development in the Chhatroo area of Kishtwar, where security forces apprehended Mohammad Rafiq Naik. The individual had been serving as a local mosque cleric while acting as a ground operative for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
The arrest traces back to Operation Trashi on 23 February, when security forces eliminated JeM commander Saifullah and six associates in the Kishtwar forests. Saifullah had previously evaded capture on 20 separate occasions over a two-year span.
A subsequent inspection of the subterranean shelter uncovered substantial provisions, including 20 kg of rice, 50 packets of instant noodles, 20 distinct spices, and fresh vegetables. Forensic analysis of electronic devices recovered from the site enabled investigators to identify Naik five months after the initial raid.
Security personnel note that as cross-border infiltration becomes increasingly difficult due to heightened border vigilance, militant outfits rely heavily on local facilitators to radicalise local youth.
Prior to Naik's arrest, authorities detained a schoolteacher named Mashkoor Ahmad under similar charges. Investigators highlighted that both individuals utilized their respectable professional standings to influence impressionable individuals, leading security analysts to classify hardcore OGWs as unarmed operatives requiring complete elimination to secure long-term stability.
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