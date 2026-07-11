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Anchoring the Indo-Pacific: PM Modi concludes New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia visit- Key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's six-day tour has significantly consolidated India’s Act East policy and expanded its MAHASAGAR and anchored New Delhi’s position as a reliable economic and security partner in the Indo-Pacific. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Anchoring the Indo-Pacific: PM Modi concludes New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia visit- Key takeaways
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding three-nation visit. (Image: IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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