'And Trump Thinks He Can Scare Us With Sanctions': Mumbaikars' Moment With Spirit Amid Heavy Rains Goes Viral

Amid heavy rains and flooding in Mumbai, a video of two people casually sipping drinks in knee-deep water has gone viral, amusing and surprising social media users. The video has been shared on social media platforms including X, Reddit and Instagram. On X, a user shared the video with a caption, 'And Trump Thinks He Can Scare Us With Sanctions'.

The hilarious take has since gone viral with netizens pouring in their humors on the social media site.



The video, “Tension nahi leneka, I am Mumbai,” shared on Reddit, has garnered thousands of views and comments. One user questioned, “Is it what people mean by the ‘SPIRIT OF MUMBAI’?”.



Mumbai is famous for its heavy monsoon rains and flooding, but residents often show remarkable resilience and a good sense of humor. This video is another example of how Mumbaikars handle tough situations with both practicality and a playful spirit.



The video has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Some praised the pair’s relaxed attitude, while others warned against downplaying the risks of flooded streets. Regardless of opinions, it has quickly come to represent Mumbai’s mix of resilience and humor.



Social media users are now sharing similar everyday moments from Mumbai’s rains, highlighting what many call the city’s unbreakable spirit, even amid waterlogged streets.



After days of heavy monsoon downpours, Mumbai is slowly returning to normal. The Central Railway’s Harbour line resumed services after a 15-hour suspension, and schools and offices reopened following rain-related closures.

Public transport, including BEST buses and suburban trains, has gradually returned to regular operations as authorities continue clearing waterlogged areas.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported heavy rainfall across Mumbai yesterday. Santacruz received 200 mm, Vikhroli 229.5 mm, and Mumbai airport 208 mm within 24 hours. Other areas, including Colaba, Juhu, and Bandra, also experienced intense downpours.

Low-lying parts of Palghar and Thane were flooded, prompting rescue operations by the NDRF and local authorities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that all emergency services were on high alert, working round the clock to monitor the situation and respond to any further challenges, as per ET.