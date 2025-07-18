Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday dropped a cryptic message when the reporters questioned him over the talks of joining the ruling alliance in Maharashtra following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's veiled invitation. Talking to reporters, Thackery said, 'Ye andar ki baat hai' as he left people guessing about his next move. Maharashtra's political landscape is again full of speculations amid a meeting between Fadnavis and Thackeray, shortly after the BJP leader's 'come to the ruling side' remark.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray 'can come to the ruling side in a different way'. While addressing the Maharashtra assembly, the CM said that till 2029, there is no scope for the BJP to come to the opposition side. "At least till 2029, there is no scope for us to come there (opposition). Uddhav Ji can think about the scope of coming to this side (ruling party) and that can be thought about in a different way, but there is absolutely no scope left for us to come there (opposition)," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis Clarifies

When CM Fadnavis was asked about his humorous offer to Uddhav Thackeray to join hands, the BJP leader said that there is no scope till 2029 but did not rule out an alliance for the next Maharashtra assembly poll. "Earlier, you used to complain that the legislative assembly was not functioning properly. Now, when we are working with some humor, you make that a headline as well. They know, the whole world knows what I said in the house. I have no reason to join hands with Uddhav Thackeray until 2029. What should one interpret from this? Would you call this an offer? Why take jokes so seriously?" said Fadnavis.

When asked again if his words caused discomfort to the two leaders - Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde - sitting with him, Ajit Pawar responded, "You need not worry about us." Immediately, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said, "We are stable." Following this, CM Fadnavis added, "Don’t worry about us. The three of us are stable. We are capable on our own. No matter how many obstacles anyone tries to create, we remain stable"

Political Shift On Cards?

The recent meeting between Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray could be a sign that tensions between them are easing. This comes at a time when Fadnavis is also dealing with growing friction with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The rift between Fadnavis and Shinde began late last year, when Fadnavis took the chief minister’s post after the Mahayuti alliance came to power—something Shinde had hoped to hold on to.

Now, Fadnavis seems to be getting closer to Thackeray, who remains a strong opponent of Shinde. Shinde had broken away from Thackeray’s Shiv Sena in 2022 to join forces with the BJP.

This political realignment may have a big impact on the upcoming local elections, especially for the powerful Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The first sign of a possible patch-up between Fadnavis and Thackeray came in December 2023, when the two met during the winter assembly session. Their fallout dates back to 2019, when the undivided Shiv Sena and BJP split over the chief minister’s post. Thackeray later became CM by forming the MVA alliance. But in 2022, Fadnavis backed Shinde in a political rebellion that brought down Thackeray’s government and split the Shiv Sena.