Andhra Pradesh: 20 killed, several injured in fire at firecracker manufacturing unit

At least 20 people were killed, and several were injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, Labour Minister Vamsetti Subhash said on Saturday, calling the incident unfortunate.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Suryashri Fireworks, near the Godavari canal in Vetlapalem, in Samarlakota mandal, police said.​

Panic gripped people in the surrounding villages as huge flames engulfed the crackers unit, triggering dense smoke. According to local people, explosions were heard up to 5 kilometres away.​

The explosion shattered the windows of houses in nearby villages. The slab at a school in a nearby village developed cracks.​

Firefighting personnel with two fire engines and other equipment rushed to the scene and were trying to douse the fire with the help of police and other departments.​ Fifteen were shifted to hospitals in ambulances. Most of the victims are reported to be women.​

District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and other senior officials rushed to the spot and were supervising rescue and relief operations.​

All the workers at the unit were trapped in the fire. The bodies of some workers were blown to pieces and scattered in the fields.​

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident and instructed that immediate necessary assistance be provided to the affected individuals.

Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, "The explosion incident at the Banasancha manufacturing center in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, has caused profound shock. It is heartbreaking that several lives were lost in this accident. I have spoken with senior officials regarding the incident. I have instructed that immediate necessary assistance be provided to the affected individuals. We are monitoring the relief measures. We stand with the bereaved families."

— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 28, 2026

Senior district officials have reached the scene and are personally supervising the rescue efforts. An investigation has been initiated into the causes of the accident.

The Chief Minister, who is on a visit to Vizianagaram district, asked Home Minister V. Anitha to rush to the spot.​

According to an official release, the Chief Minister enquired from officials about the cause of the explosion and the rescue operation undertaken by local authorities.​

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the deaths in the explosion. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them that the government would extend them all possible help.​

The Deputy CM spoke to the District Collector and SP. He informed that explosions were still being heard from the unit. The injured were being shifted to Kakinada for treatment.​

(With IANS inputs)