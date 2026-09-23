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Andhra Pradesh: 4 students killed in train accident in Srikakulam

According to locals, the victims were studying intermediate (classes 11 and 12) and were aged between 16 and 17 years.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh: 4 students killed in train accident in Srikakulam

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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