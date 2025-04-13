Andhra Pradesh: 8 Dead In Mishap At Firecracker Manufacturing Plant In Anakapalli, CM Naidu Orders Probe

Andhra Pradesh Explosion: Eight people died and seven others were injured in a fire accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district on Sunday.

PTI quoted V Anitha as saying, “Eight people, including two women, died and seven others were injured in the fire accident.”

The injured are being shifted to hospitals here, she said, adding details are awaited. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed Anitha and district officials to ensure better medical care to the injured, as per the news agency, an official release read.

The fire accident happened around 12:45 pm, and the current focus is on recovering bodies and taking the injured to the hospital. Locals are also assisting the police at the scene, a police official told PTI.

CM Naidu’s Action, Probe On

The CM has also ordered an inquiry into the accident and asked for a report from the officials.

In a post on the social media platform X, the CMO of Andhra Pradesh said that the CM Naidu expressed shock over the incident.

The post read, "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep shock over the massive fire incident at the fireworks center in Kotavuratla, Payakaraopet constituency. The concerned officials held a review with the public representatives and ordered immediate action."

On the other hand, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, too, expressed shock and urged the government to support the victims. He also asked his party leaders to extend all possible assistance.

(with PTI inputs)