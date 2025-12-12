Andhra Pradesh: Atleast Nine Dead, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Gorge
In a shocking incident, at least nine people were killed and 22 others injured in a shocking accident on Friday after a bus veered off the Ghat Road and plunged into a gorge in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitaramaraju district.
