Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995040https://zeenews.india.com/india/andhra-pradesh-atleast-nine-dead-several-injured-as-bus-plunges-into-gorge-2995040.html
NewsIndiaAndhra Pradesh: Atleast Nine Dead, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Gorge
ANDHRA PRADESH

Andhra Pradesh: Atleast Nine Dead, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Gorge

In a shocking incident, at least nine people were killed and 22 others injured in a shocking accident on Friday after a bus veered off the Ghat Road and plunged into a gorge in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitaramaraju district. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Andhra Pradesh: Atleast Nine Dead, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Gorge Image: ANI

In a shocking incident, at least nine people were killed and 22 others injured in a shocking accident on Friday after a bus veered off the Ghat Road and plunged into a gorge in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitaramaraju district. 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

under-eye
Under-Eye Serums You Should Grab in the End-of-Season Sale
crop tops
Crop Tops to Grab in the End-of-Reason Sale
winter fashion
Women Sweater Vests to Shop in the End-of-Reason Sale!
Foreigners Act
J-K Police Book Hotels, Houseboats For Violating Foreigners Act
men’s sweaters
Sweater Vests You Should Picks From the End-of-Reason Sale
dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan Army Chief Begs Mullahs As Taliban Declares Holy War In Showdown
Lip care
Lip Balm For Mens: Hydrating, Brightening Picks You Shouldn’t Miss!
bahraich violence
Bahraich Clashes: 1 Sentenced To Death, 9 Others Receive Life Term
Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vessel
India Launches Hydrogen-Powered 'Silent Killer' Of Pollution On Ganga
Bangladesh
17 December And The Weight Of Memory: Why The Day Still Shapes Bangladesh