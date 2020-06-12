Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter result 2020: APBIE to declare result today evening

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) will release Manabadi Inter results 2020 for first and second-year students at 4 PM on Friday (June 12). The results would be released on the official website - bieap.gov.in as well as on the other websites like manabadi, schools9 and examresults.net.

A statement issued by the board said that the state minister of education Adimulapu Suresh will release the results today.

The evaluation process of Class 11 and 12 answer sheets has been completed. Students who have appeared for the examinations may check the results online, by visiting the official site of board, at bieap.gov.in.

Nearly 8 to 10 lakh students appear for AP Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations every year. The results are declared by the board usually in the month of April. This year, however, the board results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Once announced, the AP Inter Result 2020 will be made available to the students online via the direct link. Candidates should note that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Andhra Pradesh Inter exams for both first and second-year students were unaffected due to the crisis and had taken place from March 4-21, 2020. The exams were conducted in the morning session, from 9 am-12 noon.

Follow these simple steps to check your results:

Log on to BIEAP official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in.

Find and click on the link for AP Inter Results 2020

Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.

Varify your details before submitting it.

Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download your result in PDF format for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Andhra government has decided to hold Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) exams as per the revised schedule. AP SSC 2020 will take place from 10 July. Only six papers will be conducted instead of 11.