Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire: Bike Crash, Petrol Leak, Atleast 20 Killed - What Happened?

Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire: In an incident that sent shockwaves across the country, a private bus with 41 passengers caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool during early Friday hours. At least 20 passengers reportedly died in the unfortunate incident.

What Happened In Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident?

Kurnool District Collector (DC) A Siri said that a total of 11 bodies have been identified, while the remaining nine bodies are yet to be accounted for. She said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday between 3 am and 3:10 am.

According to ANI, the officials confirmed that the bus collided with a bike that got stuck under the vehicle. After the accident, petrol leaked from the bike and caught fire.

"There are a total of 41 members in the bus, including two drivers. A bike got stuck under the bus. After the accident, petrol leaked from the bike and caught fire. Of the 41 members, we have traced 21 passengers; they are safe. 11 dead bodies have been removed from the bus. 21 members have minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. We have to confirm about the remaining 9 bodies," DC Siri stated.

The Kurnool DC further informed that the bus doors failed to open after the accident. However, the two drivers managed to escape from the fire.

"This incident happened late at night, and the passengers were sleeping. The bus wires were cut after the accident, and the bus doors didn't open after the accident. We're investigating the matter. The two drivers escaped from the fire. The passengers were coming from Hyderabad, and we're tracing the deceased family members. We've set up a control room for help," DC Siri said.

Meanwhile, on a concerning note, a fire official pointed out that there were no safety hammers to break the glass after the accident.

ANI quoted the official as saying, "The bus collided with a bike, dragged it, and caused the bike's petrol to leak, which led to a fire. There were no safety hammers to break glass after the fire accident. The bus driver didn't stop after the collision with the bike. The bus' diesel tank didn't catch fire, but the bus was totally damaged. We're investigating the matter."

Leaders Express Grief Over Incident

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday morning expressed grief over the loss of lives of at least 20 people in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in a massive fire that gutted a bus in the early hours today.

"The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," President Murmu posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of two lakh rupees for the deceased's next of kin on Friday, expressing sorrow over the Kurnool bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh that claimed 20 lives and injured numerous others.

The Prime Minister also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," it added.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his government will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families. "I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," he posted on X.

The Volvo bus of a private travel company was on its way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it was completely gutted near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal, Kurnool.

(with ANI inputs)