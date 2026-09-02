/Andhra Pradesh tragedy: 7-year-old girl dead, 47 children hospitalised after anti-malaria pill drive

A routine public health initiative turned fatal in Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram district when a seven-year-old girl died and 47 children were among dozens rushed to hospital following the administration of the anti-malarial drug chloroquine. The catastrophic medical incident occurred during a local fever surveillance and medication drive, triggering immediate outrage and urgent intervention from state health authorities.
More details are awaited...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.