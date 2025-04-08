Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's Younger Son Injured In Fire Mishap At Singapore School
Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan is expected to leave for Singapore from Visakhapatnam.
New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's younger son, Mark Shankar, who studies in Singapore has suffered injuries in a fire mishap that took place at his school on Tuesday morning. Jana Sena Party shared the news on X (formerly called Twitter).
The post on X originally in Telugu translates to: "Mark Shankar, the younger son of Mr. Pawan Kalyan who was caught in a fire at school. Injuries to arms and legs... Treatment in hospital."
స్కూల్లో అగ్ని ప్రమాదంలో చిక్కుకున్న శ్రీ @PawanKalyan గారి చిన్న కుమారుడు మార్క్ శంకర్
•చేతులు, కాళ్ళకు గాయాలు... ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స
•మన్యంలో పర్యటన ముగిసిన తరవాత శ్రీ పవన్ కల్యాణ్ గారు సింగపూర్ పయనం
రాష్ట్ర ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ పవన్ కల్యాణ్ గారి చిన్న కుమారుడు మార్క్… — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) April 8, 2025
According to the post on X, in this fire accident, Shankar suffered injuries to his hands and legs. In addition, due to smoke inhalation, he also suffered respiratory trouble. He was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.
Pawan Kalyan is on an official tour of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. He will head to Singapore to be with his son soon.
Reportedly, the Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan is expected to leave for Singapore from Visakhapatnam after concluding his engagements in Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.
