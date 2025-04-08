Advertisement
PAWAN KALYAN

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's Younger Son Injured In Fire Mishap At Singapore School

Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan is expected to leave for Singapore from Visakhapatnam.

Last Updated: Apr 08, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's Younger Son Injured In Fire Mishap At Singapore School

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's younger son, Mark Shankar, who studies in Singapore has suffered injuries in a fire mishap that took place at his school on Tuesday morning. Jana Sena Party shared the news on X (formerly called Twitter).

The post on X originally in Telugu translates to: "Mark Shankar, the younger son of Mr. Pawan Kalyan who was caught in a fire at school. Injuries to arms and legs... Treatment in hospital."

According to the post on X, in this fire accident, Shankar suffered injuries to his hands and legs. In addition, due to smoke inhalation, he also suffered respiratory trouble. He was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.

Pawan Kalyan is on an official tour of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. He will head to Singapore to be with his son soon.

Reportedly, the Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan is expected to leave for Singapore from Visakhapatnam after concluding his engagements in Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.

 

 

