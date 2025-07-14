Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Stationed Train Coaches At Tirupati Railway Station

A fire broke out in stationed train coaches of the Hisar-Tirupati Special Train and Rayalaseema Express at the Tirupati Railway Station yard on Monday, Indian Railways said.

According to Southern Central Railway, the fire was dozed and there is no disruption to any of the outgoing or incoming train services from Tirupati Railway Station, the Southern Central Railway said.

The incident occurred while taking empty Hisar-Tirupati Special Train into the stabling yard. During the shunting process a fire was noticed in one general coach and was immediately isolated from the rest of the coaches.

The fire was dozed and necessary firefighting measures were carried out by the Fire Brigade Team.

Further investigation into the cause of the incident is being done.

According to Railway PRO, the flames spread to two coaches of both the trains while they were stationed at the railway yard.

No casualties have been reported, as per the officials.

Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident on Sunday, a freight train carrying diesel caught fire near Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, prompting an emergency response from fire and railway authorities.

Southern Railway on Monday restored train movement in the affected section.

The Up Slow line was reopened for traffic at 12:47 am, and the Erode-Chennai Yercaud Express was the first train to pass the spot around 3 am on Monday.

Restoration work is still ongoing on other lines, officials said.

According to officials, the fire spread to the last three wagons of the train, prompting railway authorities to suspend all EMU local train services in the Chennai-Arakkonam section as a safety measure. The Overhead Equipment (OHE) power supply was also switched off.

Southern Railway also issued helpline numbers for passengers after the incident, which caused major disruption to services.

People living in the vicinity of Tiruvallur Railway Station were also evacuated to a safe place after the fire triggered a massive blaze, the District Collector M Prathap said.