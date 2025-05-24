Andhra Pradesh: Five Killed After Lorry Collides Head-On With Car In Kadapa

A devastating road accident at Guvvalacheruvu Ghat in Kadapa district claimed the lives of five people on Friday. The incident occurred after a lorry collided head-on with a car travelling from Rayachoti to Kadapa, resulting in the loss of five people on the spot.

Minister for Transport of Andhra Pradesh, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy informed that victims included three women and a child — all residents of Kadapa district.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.