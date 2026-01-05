Andhra Pradesh: Gas Leak, Fire At ONGC Triggers Panic, Authorities Take Action - What Happened?

Andhra Pradesh Gas Leak: The people of Andhra Pradesh’s Ambedkar Konaseema district experienced panic on Monday after a fire and gas leak were reported from a well operated by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). Following the incident, authorities sprang into action and evacuated residents from nearby villages as a precautionary measure. However, no loss of life had been reported so far.

The authorities were evacuating people in a five-kilometer radius. Reportedly, the massive flames spread rapidly, engulfing the nearby coconut trees. About 500 trees were reduced to ashes.

What Happened In Andhra Pradesh?

The crude-mixed gas suddenly erupted while repair works were going on, using a workover rig after the well had temporarily halted production. A blowout released a large amount of gas mixed with crude oil, which shot high into the air.

As per the news agency IANS, panic gripped Irusumanda and surrounding villages in Malikipuram Mandal following a massive gas leak from a well of the ONGC.

IANS further reported that local officials said the leaked gas soon caught fire, with flames erupting at the site.

Thick clouds of gas and smoke spread across Irusumanda and the surrounding areas like dense fog.

As a safety precaution, authorities issued announcements via loudspeakers instructing residents of three nearby villages to avoid using electricity, switching on appliances, or lighting stoves to prevent further ignition.

CM Chandrababu Reacts

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the gas leak. He spoke to ministers K. Atchannaidu and Vasamsetti Subhash, and other officials.

The CM has directed officials to ensure that villagers do not face any difficulties and to evacuate them to safe areas. He also instructed them to bring the leak under control immediately.

Meanwhile, Konaseema district Collector Mahesh Kumar said fire services personnel were making all efforts to control the flames. He said it would take around 24 hours to assess whether the fire could be fully brought under control.

The Collector noted that no loss of life had been reported so far. He clarified that the Mori-5 well has no connection with the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) pipeline and said it is an independent well.

ONGC Mobilises Crisis Management Teams

ONGC mobilised crisis management teams after the fire broke out. In a statement, the company stated that the incident of gas leakage during workover operations at well Mori-5 was reported by the PEC operator, Deep Industries Limited, at the Mori field in Andhra Pradesh.

ONGC said preparatory work was in progress to facilitate well control and, if required, capping of the well. It also said it has initiated coordination with international well-control specialists, including mobilisation arrangements to support advanced well-control and casing-cutting operations, subject to site assessment.

Where Is The Well Located?

The well is located in a remote area with no human habitation within a radius of approximately 500 to 600 metres, and no injury or loss of life has been reported so far, the company's statement said.

(with IANS inputs)