Andhra Pradesh: Volvo Bus With 40 People Aboard Catches Fire After Ramming Two-Wheeler | VIDEO

A private Volvo bus with 40 passengers aboard coming from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was reduced to ashes in a huge fire in the early hours today after a two-wheeler collision in Kurnool district. The fire spread rapidly, compelling passengers to break windows to flee from the burning bus.

A private Volvo bus with 40 passengers aboard coming from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was reduced to ashes in a huge fire in the early hours today after a two-wheeler collision in Kurnool district. The fire spread rapidly, compelling passengers to break windows to flee from the burning bus.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The accident happened at around 3:00 am today.

Collision Cause For Fire, Claims Police

Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Patil has confirmed the chain of events and said the collision had probably ignited the huge fire.

"Around 3 [am], a Volvo bus of Kaveri travels from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. It rammed a two-wheeler and it got entangled beneath the bus. That most likely resulted in a spark and resultant fire," SP Patil told NDTV.

Because of the vehicle's nature, the passengers were trapped in a short time. "As it was an AC bus, passengers had to shatter the windows. Whoever managed to shatter the glass are safe," the SP further said.

15 Persons Rescued And Admitted

The passenger list revealed that 40 passengers, along with two drivers, were on board the bus.

Authorities launched a quick rescue effort. SP Patil confirmed that 15 individuals have been rescued from the wreckage and hospitalized locally for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not initially specified.

The blaze is now said to be under control, although the bus was entirely burned down. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi To Begin BJP's Poll Campaign From Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur's Birthplace Today