Andhra Pradesh teacher recruitment row: YSRCP alleges 'mega DSC scam' and misuse of sports quota; CM Naidu hits back

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which is in opposition, is lashing out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government for allegedly cheating during a huge teacher recruitment event called Mega DSC-2025. They want the education minister, Nara Lokesh, to quit and for there to be a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The YSRCP is claiming that ministerial favours influenced the exam results, letting preferred candidates breeze through without much difficulty while qualified folks were locked out. On top of that, they said the sports quota was doctored to give unfair advantages. To back up their allegations, they point to leaky audio recordings that popped up recently.

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Defending the process, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hit back at these claims. He dismissed them as just sour grapes and painted the recruitment drive as exceptionally well-managed. Not willing to take the opposition’s accusations lying down, Naidu argued that the exams were actually some of the fairest ever organised.

Chief Minister Naidu weighed in on the structural security of the exam process, stating that it was designed to be totally foolproof and untouched by human manipulation. According to him, "A pool of 3,000 questions gets fed right into the system. TCS handles everything at an all-India level. The computer picks the questions randomly and sends them straight to the exam centers. There's no room for manual tweaking."

Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar chimed in too, strongly disagreeing with the opposition and backing up the CM’s claims. He said the recruitment process used a super secure Computer-Based Test managed solely by TCS. Plus, he noted that opponents haven't shown any solid proof of foul play.

When it comes to the huge effort this took, Sasidhar dished out some stats. Firstly, after a long gap since 2018, there was a big push to hire teachers. Secondly, the drive aimed to fill 16,347 positions and they got roughly 3.36 lakh applicants.

Dealing with challenges, the government cleared 241 court battles, even one in the Supreme Court. All this while working within record time, wrapping things up in 145 days.

Exams took place in 154 closely watched centers. The answer keys, scores, and merit lists were posted online for all to see.

The Education Secretary said that after checking papers, they've already sent out 15,941 job offers to the chosen ones.

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