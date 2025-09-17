Andhra Pradesh: Six Killed As Car Collides With Tipper Lorry In Nellore

In a tragic incident, six people dead after a car collides with a tipper lowrry on the national highway near Peraman in Sangam mandal of Nellore district in Andhra Prdaesh.

" Today, a major accident occurred near Peraman, in which there was a collision between a tipper lorry and a car carrying six passengers. All six people died on the spot. We believe it happened due to rash and negligent driving by the driver of the tipper lorry," District Transport Commissioner said, ANI reported.