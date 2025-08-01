Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Water Dispute: Nara Lokesh Accuses Certain Political Groups Of Trying To Incite Regional Tensions Over Water Dispute

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh has alleged that certain political groups are trying to incite regional tensions and spread hatred between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana amid the ongoing water dispute.

Speaking at a press conference, Lokesh claimed that the objections raised to the Banakacherla project are politically motivated and not based on genuine concerns.

Notably, the Andhra Pradesh's Banakacherla project is at the centre of the current dispute between the two Telugu-speaking states.

Lokesh accused critics of Andhra Pradesh's irrigation efforts of adopting double standards - they remain silent on similar projects in their state while opposing Andhra Pradesh's initiatives designed to utilise water within its borders.

He also targeted Telangana's Kaleshwaram project and questioned whether it had received all the necessary approvals before construction began.

Earlier, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh never tried to obstruct investments coming to Telangana.

“Did we ever write to the Centre not to give this or that to Telangana?” he asked, apparently referring to the letters written by the Telangana government to the Centre, urging it not to approve the Banakacherla project.

The TDP leader stated that the Banakacherla project is being constructed on the soil of Andhra Pradesh.

“You can’t have one policy for Telangana and another policy for Andhra Pradesh. Are we taking away the waters of Telangana? We want a debate on Banakacherla. Interlinking of rivers is vital. Wars are being fought for water. We are not stealing anyone’s water,” he said.

Recently, the Central government ordered the constitution of a high-level expert committee comprising officials and technical experts from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the Central government to resolve pending inter-state water issues related to the Krishna and Godavari river projects between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh-Telangana water row centers around long-standing disputes over the sharing and management of Krishna and Godavari river waters.

The conflict has intensified, particularly around Andhra Pradesh’s Banakacherla reservoir project, designed to transfer Godavari water to drought-prone regions like Rayalaseema via Polavaram and Krishna rivers. Telangana opposes the project, asserting it violates the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

(With IANS Inputs)