Andhra Pradesh Temple Stampede Tragedy: Chaos And Panic Captured On Footage

Andhra Pradesh Temple Stampede: Nine people have died in a stampede at Andhra Pradesh's Venkateswara Swamy temple on Ekadashi. Meanwhile, footage shows chaos at the scene of the incident.

Andhra Pradesh Temple Stampede: A tragic stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, during the Ekadashi celebrations on Saturday.

According to IANS, at least nine devotees, mostly women and children, lost their lives in the incident. The massive gathering of worshippers led to chaos and panic. Meanwhile, disturbing visuals from the temple premises showed bodies of devotees lying on the ground as rescue teams and locals rushed to help the injured.

Earlier, videos from the temple showed massive overcrowding, with hundreds of women holding puja baskets jostling on a staircase trying to save themselves.

Footage Of Chaos:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident and announced compensation for the victims. He has also announced ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, while the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

"Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," he said, the PMO said in a post on X.

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లోని శ్రీకాకుళంలోగల వెంకటేశ్వర స్వామి ఆలయంలో జరిగిన తొక్కిసలాట అత్యంత బాధాకరం. తమ సన్నిహితులను,కుటుంబసభ్యులను కోల్పోయిన వారికి ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. గాయపడినవారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.



ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన వారి బంధువులకు పీఎం ఎన్ ఆర్ ఎఫ్…

Andhra Pradesh Governor, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer (retd), expressed anguish and profound grief on the death of the pilgrims due to the heavy rush.

"Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief on the death of nine pilgrims in the stampede that took place in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, on Saturday, due to heavy rush of pilgrims", the Andhra Raj Bhavan said on X.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described the tragedy as "heartbreaking" and expressed his condolences.

"The stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, has deeply shocked me. The loss of devotees’ lives in this incident is extremely tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have instructed officials to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured", he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also directed local authorities and public representatives to visit the site and personally oversee the relief and rescue operations.

In a post on X, Naidu further stated, "The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple in Srikakulam district has left a deep impression. It is extremely sad that devotees have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. I have asked the local authorities and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and monitor the relief efforts."

Further information on the tragic stampede is awaited.

(with IANS inputs)