Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001069https://zeenews.india.com/india/andhra-pradesh-train-fire-incident-tata-ernakulam-express-death-toll-today-3001069.html
NewsIndiaAndhra Pradesh Train Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out On Tata-Ernakulam Express Near Elamanchili, One Dead
ANDHRA PRADESH TRAIN FIRE

Andhra Pradesh Train Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out On Tata-Ernakulam Express Near Elamanchili, One Dead

Andhra Pradesh Train Tragedy: Two coaches of the Tata–Ernakulam Express caught fire near Elamanchili in Anakapalli early Monday. Meanwhile, one passenger reportedly died in the incident. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Andhra Pradesh Train Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out On Tata-Ernakulam Express Near Elamanchili, One DeadPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Andhra Pradesh Train Tragedy: A fire broke out in two coaches of the Tata Ernakulam Express near Elamanchili, Anakapalli, early on Monday. The loco pilot reportedly halted the train immediately and enabled mass evacuation. 

The news agency ANI reported, citing Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha, that one passenger died in the fire incident. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Further details on the accident are awaited. 

(this is a developing story) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indian Navy Anjadip
This Sea Killer Won’t Let Enemy Subs Escape, Indian Navy Gets A Deadly Hunter
Donald Trump
Trump–Putin Hold ‘Very Productive’ Call Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy
Angel Chakma
Candlelight March Held In Agartala For Tripura Student Killed In Dehradun
AIADMK
AIADMK Will Protect People, Restore Tamil Nadu's Pride: Palaniswami
PM Modi
PM Modi Asks States To Encourage Manufacturing, Boost Food Exports
Thailand-Cambodia conflict
'US Has Become United Nations': Trump Announces Thai-Cambodia Ceasefire
India
India Bets On Green Ports To Power Next Phase Of Maritime Growth
Farooq Abdullah
Leaders Backing Student Protest Seek ‘Turmoil’, Not Development: NC President
Delhi air quality update
Delhi Air Quality Update: Smog Blankets Delhi As AQI Hovers Near 'Severe' Mark
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP Ready To Fight For The Rights Of Labourers: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal