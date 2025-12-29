Andhra Pradesh Train Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out On Tata-Ernakulam Express Near Elamanchili, One Dead
Andhra Pradesh Train Tragedy: Two coaches of the Tata–Ernakulam Express caught fire near Elamanchili in Anakapalli early Monday. Meanwhile, one passenger reportedly died in the incident.
Andhra Pradesh Train Tragedy: A fire broke out in two coaches of the Tata Ernakulam Express near Elamanchili, Anakapalli, early on Monday. The loco pilot reportedly halted the train immediately and enabled mass evacuation.
The news agency ANI reported, citing Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha, that one passenger died in the fire incident.
#UPDATE | Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh | One passenger died in the fire incident: Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha https://t.co/dvsWIlDf8B — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025
Further details on the accident are awaited.
(this is a developing story)
