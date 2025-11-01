Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Several Feared Dead - All You Need To Know
Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: A stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. While the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, multiple reports suggest fatalities are feared. CM Naidu, in a post on X, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.
Andhra Pradesh Stampede: A tragic stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, leaving several people injured, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office confirmed on Saturday. Meanwhile, multiple media reports suggest that fatalities are feared.
ANI reported, citing Andhra Pradesh CMO, that the sudden stampede occurred as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi; overcrowding and rush led to the tragic incident.
The CMO has also informed that the people injured in the incident were taken to a hospital, and additional police forces have been deployed to the spot.
Andhra Pradesh CMO said, "A stampede took place at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, leaving several people injured. The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot. State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately. He spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident. Additional police forces have been deployed to the spot."
CM Expresses Condolences
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He also added that the officials have been instructed to provide speedy and proper treatment to the injured.
"The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures," the post on X read.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, in a post on X, expressed shock over the horrific stampede and added that several devotees lost their lives in the incident.
"The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple has caused the deaths of several devotees, plunging us into profound shock. A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals," the post read.
Further information on the incident is awaited, and an investigation into the stampede is ongoing.
