Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Several Feared Dead - All You Need To Know

Andhra Pradesh Stampede: A tragic stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, leaving several people injured, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office confirmed on Saturday. Meanwhile, multiple media reports suggest that fatalities are feared.

ANI reported, citing Andhra Pradesh CMO, that the sudden stampede occurred as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi; overcrowding and rush led to the tragic incident.

The CMO has also informed that the people injured in the incident were taken to a hospital, and additional police forces have been deployed to the spot.

Andhra Pradesh CMO said, "A stampede took place at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, leaving several people injured. The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot. State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately. He spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident. Additional police forces have been deployed to the spot."

శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లాలోని కాశీబుగ్గ వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో తొక్కిసలాట ఘటన కలచివేసింది. ఈ దురదృష్టకర ఘటనలో భక్తులు మరణించడం అత్యంత విషాదకరం. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. గాయాల పాలైన వారికి మేలైన సత్వర చికిత్స అందించాలని అధికారులను ఆదేశించాను. ఘటనా స్థలానికి వెళ్లి… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 1, 2025

Andhra Pradesh CMO: "A stampede took place at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, leaving several people injured. The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to… — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

CM Expresses Condolences

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He also added that the officials have been instructed to provide speedy and proper treatment to the injured.

"The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures," the post on X read.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, in a post on X, expressed shock over the horrific stampede and added that several devotees lost their lives in the incident.

"The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple has caused the deaths of several devotees, plunging us into profound shock. A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals," the post read.

కాశీబుగ్గ వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో తొక్కిసలాట జరిగి పలువురు భక్తులు మృతి చెందడం తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. ఏకాదశి రోజు తీవ్ర విషాదం నెలకొంది. మృతి చెందిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. తొక్కిసలాటలో గాయపడిన వారికి ప్రభుత్వం మెరుగైన వైద్య చికిత్స అందిస్తోంది.… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) November 1, 2025

Further information on the incident is awaited, and an investigation into the stampede is ongoing.